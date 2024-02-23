The Debate
#SatyapalAnswer
CBI raids Satya Pal Malik in Hydel Project case, will he answer now?
CBI conducted searches at over 30 locations including premises linked to former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik in connection with its probe into alleged corruption in the awarding of a contract for a hydel project in the Union territory. Malik, who served as J&K governor from August 2018 to October 2019, has claimed he was offered Rs 300-crore bribe for clearing two files. Will he now answer the allegations? That's The Debate
CBI conducted searches at over 30 locations including premises linked to former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik in connection with its probe into alleged corruption in the awarding of a contract for a hydel project in the Union territory. Malik, who served as J&K governor from August 2018 to October 2019, has claimed he was offered Rs 300-crore bribe for clearing two files. Will he now answer the allegations? That's The Debate
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Advertisement
Shows
Trending Videos
22nd February 2024
Congress Leader On Demand Of Rs 210 Crore Income Tax Penalty
22nd February 2024
WATCH: EAM Jaishankar’s Clear-Cut Lessons To UN Over UNSC Reforms
22nd February 2024
WATCH: British Family Awaits Return Of Their Son-In-Law
22nd February 2024
PM Modi Unveils Multiple Development Projects In Gujarat
22nd February 2024
Brazilian football star Dani Alves guilty of sexual assault
22nd February 2024
India end practice session on last day before the start of 4th Test
22nd February 2024
PM Modi inaugurates new Valinath Mahadev Temple
22nd February 2024
Watch: Smriti Irani performs 'Griha Pravesh' at new house in Amethi
22nd February 2024
Vendor molests several students while serving food during school picnic
22nd February 2024
Avalanche hits famous Ski resort in Gulmarg, one Russian tourist dead
22nd February 2024
No Felony Charge Against US Police Officer Who Killed Indian Student
22nd February 2024
March To Delhi On Hold, Farmers Protests To Continue At Borders
22nd February 2024
U.S. President Joe Biden Cancels Student Loans For 1,53,000
22nd February 2024
Mann Assures Action Over Farmer's Death In 'Delhi Chalo' Protest
22nd February 2024
INDI Alliance Reaches Consensus On Seat-Sharing Deal in UP
22nd February 2024
Rahul Gandhi’s drunkard remark lands him in trouble, sparks controversy
21st February 2024
Andy Murray wins the Qatar Open
21st February 2024
US Envoy Eric Garcetti Quotes Hindu, Jain Scriptures
21st February 2024
Security Tight At Singhu, Ghazipur Borders As Farmers Resume March
21st February 2024
Martin Scorsese Receives Berlinale’s Honorary Golden Bear Award
21st February 2024
Wife Of Dead Putin Critic To Follow Her Husband’s Footsteps
21st February 2024
Nikki Haley Refuses To Quit Presidential Race
21st February 2024
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.