Published Feb 22, 2024 at 12:28 AM IST
#SatyapalAnswer

CBI raids Satya Pal Malik in Hydel Project case, will he answer now?

CBI conducted searches at over 30 locations including premises linked to former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik in connection with its probe into alleged corruption in the awarding of a contract for a hydel project in the Union territory. Malik, who served as J&K governor from August 2018 to October 2019, has claimed he was offered Rs 300-crore bribe for clearing two files. Will he now answer the allegations? That's The Debate

Whatsapp logo