Published May 8, 2024 at 12:29 AM IST
#ProudToBeIndian
Congress goes racist, Rahul's guru Sam Pitroda at it again
After Inheritance Tax remarks, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's mentor Sam Pitroda has sparked another controversy by making racist 'Tukde-Tukde' remarks against Indians. Arnab says it's high time & you should decide whom to vote for. Vote for the Congress party if you believe in inheritance tax, Muslim quota or open racism. | The Debate With Arnab
