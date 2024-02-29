The Debate
Published Feb 28, 2024 at 12:59 AM IST
#MamataForShahjahan
55 days on, Shahjahan still on the run, HC pulls up Mamata Banerjee govt
BJP's Suvendu Adhikari has claimed that TMC leader and Mafia Don Sheikh Shahjahan is in police custody since February 28 night. Meanwhile, Calcutta High Court has come down heavily on Mamata Banerjee government for not arresting Shahjahan.
BJP's Suvendu Adhikari has claimed that TMC leader and Mafia Don Sheikh Shahjahan is in police custody since February 28 night. Meanwhile, Calcutta High Court has come down heavily on Mamata Banerjee government for not arresting Shahjahan.
