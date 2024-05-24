Published May 23, 2024 at 11:52 PM IST
#NandigramRisesAgainstMamata
After Sandeshkhali, Nandigram On The Boil; Locals Raise 'Go Back TMC' Sl
First, mass rape of women in Sandeshkhali, now, 2 brutal murders targeting BJP workers in Nandigram. Nandigram, the centre of a mass agitation which Mamata piggybacked on to come to power is now the epicentre of anti-Mamata protests. The murder of a BJP leader has strirred politics in the area. Who killed Rotibala Ari? Lets Debate.
