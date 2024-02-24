English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

The Debate

Trending
R-Feed
All-Playlist
Full Debate
Nation's Sharpest Opinion
Top Moments
Debates Gone Viral
Published Feb 23, 2024 at 1:31 AM IST
Pak Eyes IMF Bailout

Amid political chaos, broke Pakistan eyes fresh IMF loan, what's next?

Jailed Former Pak PM Imran Khan has asked IMF to factor in Pakistan's poll rigging as the country plans to seek a new loan of at least $6 billion from the IMF to help the incoming government repay billions in debt due this year. 

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement

Anchors

Suhail

Sucherita

Shawan

Rhythm

Niranjan

Arnab

Aishwarya

Abhishek

Advertisement

Most Watch Video

Arnab's Debate: More Voices Rise Against Mamata in Sandeshkhali

Videos2 hours ago
View More

Viral Quicks

#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Arnab Debates

2 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Shetty Exclusive

6 hours ago
satya pal malik

Jammu And Kashmir

6 hours ago
S Jaishankar

India-UAE Relations

6 hours ago
PM Modi in Varanasi

PM Modi in Varanasi

7 hours ago
Zeeshan with Rahul Gandhi

'Lose 10 kgs, Meet RaGa'

8 hours ago
US President Joe Biden meets Putin critic Alexei Navalny's wife Yulia Navalnaya and daughter Dasha Navalnaya

Biden Meets Yulia

8 hours ago
Kashmiri activist and Journalist Yana Mir slams Pakistan

'I Am Not Malala'

8 hours ago
Japan will give loan of Rs 12800 crore

Japan-India investments

13 hours ago
JK

ST Status

13 hours ago
BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar

Sandeshkhali Violence

13 hours ago
Russia Ukraine War

Russia Ukraine War

13 hours ago
Will Go First fly again? Timeline of airline's crisis

GoFirst prime value tempt

14 hours ago
Apple Smartwatch

Are smartwatches helpful?

14 hours ago
Albania

India-Albania relations

15 hours ago
Shambu Border

Farmers Protest

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Live & Breaking

Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

23rd February 2024

Arnab's Debate: More Voices Rise Against Mamata in Sandeshkhali
Videos2 hours ago
Sini Shetty

23rd February 2024

Exclusive: Sini Shetty On Representing India At Miss World 2023
Videos6 hours ago
satya pal malik

23rd February 2024

Satya Pal Malik's Residence Raided By CBI
Videos6 hours ago





Advertisement

Shows

Nation Wants To Know
Patriot
This Is Exclusive
The Interview
Gaurav Arya Show
Burning Question
Trending Burning Question
Biggest Story Tonight

The inside story of the Ram Janmabhoomi unraveled

Shows2 months ago

Trending Videos

#SandeshkhaliRevolt
43:27

23rd February 2024

Arnab's Debate: More Voices Rise Against Mamata in Sandeshkhali
Videos2 hours ago
Sini Shetty
11:16

23rd February 2024

Exclusive: Sini Shetty On Representing India At Miss World 2023
Videos6 hours ago
satya pal malik
03:14

23rd February 2024

Satya Pal Malik's Residence Raided By CBI
Videos6 hours ago
S Jaishankar
03:40

23rd February 2024

India-UAE Relations Improved Says S Jaishankar
Videos6 hours ago
PM Modi in Varanasi
08:01

23rd February 2024

PM Modi calls out Rahul for insulting remark
Videos7 hours ago
Zeeshan with Rahul Gandhi
05:10

23rd February 2024

Zeeshan Siddique Claims He Was 'Told to Lose 10kg to Meet Rahul Gandhi
Videos8 hours ago
US President Joe Biden meets Putin critic Alexei Navalny's wife Yulia Navalnaya and daughter Dasha Navalnaya
03:51

23rd February 2024

Biden Meets Putin Critic Navalny's Wife Yulia, Daughter
Videos8 hours ago
Kashmiri activist and Journalist Yana Mir slams Pakistan
03:43

23rd February 2024

I Am Not Malala: Kashmiri Activist Yana Mir Slams Pakistan Propaganda
Videos8 hours ago
Japan will give loan of Rs 12800 crore
03:04

23rd February 2024

Japan-India investments: Confluence of two seas
Videos13 hours ago
JK
07:42

23rd February 2024

‘This Will Safeguard Interest Of Suppressed’
Videos13 hours ago
BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar
03:10

23rd February 2024

Sukanta Majumdar Says, ‘Sec 144 Is Only For BJP’ Over His Arrest
Videos13 hours ago
Russia Ukraine War
04:28

23rd February 2024

How Delay In Aid Is Affecting Ukraine’s Abilities To Fight Russia
Videos13 hours ago
Will Go First fly again? Timeline of airline's crisis
03:26

23rd February 2024

GoFirst prime value tempts SpiceJet, bidders
Videos14 hours ago
Apple Smartwatch
04:31

23rd February 2024

Does A Smartwatch Really Help Keep Track Of Your Health?
Videos14 hours ago
Albania
03:01

23rd February 2024

‘Main Priority Is Increasing Engagement With India’
Videos15 hours ago
Shambu Border
03:26

23rd February 2024

Farmer Leaders Demand Registration Of FIR Over Death Of Protester
Videos18 hours ago
Row erupted in Karnataka after the Siddarmaiah-led government mandated the state to collect taxes from the Hindu temples
03:54

22nd February 2024

BJP vs Congress over Karnataka temple tax
Videosa day ago
Congress
00:00

22nd February 2024

Congress Leader On Demand Of Rs 210 Crore Income Tax Penalty
Videosa day ago
S. Jaishankar
03:14

22nd February 2024

WATCH: EAM Jaishankar’s Clear-Cut Lessons To UN Over UNSC Reforms
Videosa day ago
Hamas Led militants
04:02

22nd February 2024

WATCH: British Family Awaits Return Of Their Son-In-Law
Videosa day ago
pm modi
29:30

22nd February 2024

PM Modi Unveils Multiple Development Projects In Gujarat
Videosa day ago
Dani Alves
01:52

22nd February 2024

Brazilian football star Dani Alves guilty of sexual assault
Videosa day ago
Ravindra Jadeja during India's practice session
01:49

22nd February 2024

India end practice session on last day before the start of 4th Test
Videosa day ago
PM Modi
03:34

22nd February 2024

PM Modi inaugurates new Valinath Mahadev Temple
Videosa day ago
Whatsapp logo