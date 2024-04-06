The Debate
#ManifestoFight
Arnab Peels Through Layers Of Congress' Hackneyed Manifesto | The Debate
The Indian National Congress on April 05, released its ambitious elections manifesto. The masters of the emergency are preaching about media freedom in their ‘Nyay Patra’, a fancy name given to the manifesto. The ‘Nyay Patra’ seeks to provide internships and apprenticeships to India’s youth. The ‘Nyay Patra’ seeks reservation in the Indian judiciary. Watch Arnab peel through the layers of the Congress’ Ironical Election Manifesto in ‘The Debate’.
Published April 5th, 2024 at 23:16 IST
