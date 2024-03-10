Calcutta HC Judge Abhijeet Ganguly today resigned from the judiciary and indicated towards joining the BJP. When former judges quit the judiciary one day and if they are welcomed in political parties the next, is that or is that not an infringement of one pillar of democracy with the other? Is that or is that not a transgression of judiciary and politics beyond justification? And is it or is not a trespassing to go from executing justice without bias to executing and advocating for a particular political ideology and party? Arnab Goswami debates this career move by the former Calcutta high court judge.