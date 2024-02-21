English
Published Feb 20, 2024 at 1:07 AM IST
#RahulStrangeness

Has Rahul Gandhi lost it? Statements show something is wrong

Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi's recent statements raise a very serious question- has he totally lost it? The statement made during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra shows that Rahul Gandhi has no grasp of reality and ground politics.

Supreme Court declares AAP candidate as Chandigarh Mayor

Videos7 hours ago
supreme court

Chandigarh mayor poll

7 hours ago
PM Modi in Jammu at Maulana Azad Stadium

PM Modi In Jammu

7 hours ago
Rituraj Singh

Remembering Rituraj Singh

9 hours ago
The West Bengal police on Monday dragged and arrested Republic Bangla’s reporter, Santu Pan

Media silenced in WB

9 hours ago
Indian Army Soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir mark Shiv Jayanti at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shivaji Maharaj

10 hours ago
Watch: Kerala Guv Confronts SFI Activists Holding Black Flag Protest Against Him

Kerala Guv Confronts SFI

11 hours ago
‘TMC Goons Would Take Women for Nights at a Stretch…’: Smriti Irani Citing Republic’s Report

Exclusive

11 hours ago
R Bangla Reporter arrested in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal

Republic reporter arrest

12 hours ago
Sandeshkhali LIVE: Republic Bangla reporters Santu Pan, Arnab Majumdar heckled at Ferryghat in Sandeshkhali.

R Bangla Reporter Held

16 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky Wedding

a day ago
Suhani Bhatnagar Death

Parents On Suhani

a day ago
BAFTA

Celebs At BAFTA

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Who is Sini Shetty?

a day ago
PM Modi

PM Modi’s Speech

a day ago
LeBron James

LeBron to retire as Laker

a day ago
Brazil Israel

Brazil vs Israel

a day ago
The inside story of the Ram Janmabhoomi unraveled

Shows2 months ago

