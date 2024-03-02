The Debate
#BengaluruBlast
Congress downplaying matter of national security?
An IED blast in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram cafe has killed at least 10 people. Republic TV has accessed 9 CCTV visuals of the tragic blast. The explosion in the Siddaramaiah governed Karnataka has raised a big question on the national security of the country. How will Congress justify the explosion & Where does the Congress stand when it comes to national security? | Arnab Debates
Bill Gates visits India
