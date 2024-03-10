The Debate
Published Mar 6, 2024 at 11:26 AM IST
BJPOpenDoorPolicy
Is BJP Adopting An Open Door Policy For Lok Sabha Elections 2024?
As the count of Opposition leaders dumping INDI goes up each day, the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to be exercising an open door policy. What is the ruling government's policy on abandoning opposition leaders? Arnab Goswami decodes the phenomena on The Debate.
As the count of Opposition leaders dumping INDI goes up each day, the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to be exercising an open door policy. What is the ruling government's policy on abandoning opposition leaders? Arnab Goswami decodes the phenomena on The Debate.
Published March 6th, 2024 at 11:26 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Advertisement
Shows
Trending Videos
10th March 2024
Krystyna Pyszkova From The Czech Republic Crowned 'Miss World 2024'
10th March 2024
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishaw Highlights The Vision Of PM Modi Of Creat
10th March 2024
Person Falls Into 40-Foot Deep Borewell Inside Delhi Jal Board Plant Nea
10th March 2024
Bandipora Administration Turns Village Into Book Village
10th March 2024
Lt Umesh Keelu Shares His Inspiring Journey
10th March 2024
Swatantra Veer Savarkar Was Not A Mafiveer: Randeep Hooda | Exclusive
Videos5 hours ago
9th March 2024
PM Modi Expresses Happiness Over Attending All Northeastern States
9th March 2024
WATCH: PM Modi Promotes The Vision Of 'Ashta Lakshmi' For Development Of
9th March 2024
WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates The Sela Tunnel In
9th March 2024
What Drove Randeep Hooda To Make A Movie On Veer Savarkar ? | Watch
9th March 2024
Doubles Great Mahesh Bhupathi Praises Rohan Bopanna On Becoming The olde
9th March 2024
Rajeev Chandrasekhar Takes A Dig At Rahul Gandhi After Congress Announce
9th March 2024
Ngannou unwilling to give up boxing
9th March 2024
Union minister Amit Shah declares CAA Implementation before elections
9th March 2024
Former Maldivian President Nasheed On India’s Boycott Maldives Call, Say
9th March 2024
India Initiates 'Strong Action' In Matter Of Youths Stuck In Ukraine War
9th March 2024
Water Expert Shares Insight To Overcome Bengaluru Water Crisis
9th March 2024
Jammu And Kashmir : 23rd All India Police Water Sports Championship Conc
9th March 2024
S Jaishankar Confident Of PM Modi’s Comeback, Says "100%, We'll Have 15
8th March 2024
Tom Aspinall tries to break Francis Ngannou's punch record of 129,000
8th March 2024
Sanjeev Goenka At Republic Summit 2024
8th March 2024
Hardeep Singh Puri At Republic Summit 2024
8th March 2024
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.