Published Apr 29, 2024 at 11:27 PM IST
#CongFakes
Rahul Gandhi Resorts To Fear Mongering, Congress Goes In Fake News Mode
After peddling fake news on the NRC issue, Rahul Gandhi and Congress have resorted to fear mongering on reservation during the 2024 Lok Sabha Election season. Will this backfire for Congress? That's The Debate With Arnab
