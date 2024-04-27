Published Apr 26, 2024 at 12:06 AM IST
#SCBacksEVM
Will The Supreme Court Verdict Finally Shut The Anti EVM Propaganda?
The Supreme Court of India on April 26 rejected pleas seeking complete cross-verification of votes cast using EVMs with a Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT). The SC judgement on EVMs is a “tight slap” to Opposition parties, including the Congress, who have been working hard to create distrust over EVMs. Will the verdict finally set the matter to rest? The Debate With Arnab
The Supreme Court of India on April 26 rejected pleas seeking complete cross-verification of votes cast using EVMs with a Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT). The SC judgement on EVMs is a “tight slap” to Opposition parties, including the Congress, who have been working hard to create distrust over EVMs. Will the verdict finally set the matter to rest? The Debate With Arnab