The Debate
#HimantaBreaksCong
Arnab talks to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma as Congress implodes in Assam
Days after Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra left Assam, four Congress MLAs including the party’s state unit working president Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha have extended support to the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government. The Assam CM spoke exclusively with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Sarma's role in “breaking the Congress” in Assam. Himanta Biswa Sarma termed it a "return gift" for Rahul Gandhi.
Days after Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra left Assam, four Congress MLAs including the party’s state unit working president Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha have extended support to the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government. The Assam CM spoke exclusively with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Sarma's role in “breaking the Congress” in Assam. Himanta Biswa Sarma termed it a "return gift" for Rahul Gandhi.
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Deepti
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
14th February 2024
Tesla Boss Elon Musk Makes Explosive Claims On Russia-Ukraine War
14th February 2024
Delhi Chalo March Resumes, Farmers Say Not Backed By Any Political Party
Advertisement
Shows
Trending Videos
14th February 2024
Tesla Boss Elon Musk Makes Explosive Claims On Russia-Ukraine War
14th February 2024
Delhi Chalo March Resumes, Farmers Say Not Backed By Any Political Party
14th February 2024
Zendaya, Florence Pugh Discuss Takeaways From Filming For Dune Part Two
14th February 2024
BAPS Hindu Mandir Consecration Ceremony Held in Abu Dhabi
14th February 2024
Nawaz Sharif picks brother Shehbaz as PM candidate
14th February 2024
PM Modi to inaugurate Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple
13th February 2024
PM Modi strikes a chord with Indian diaspora in UAE at Ahlan Modi
13th February 2024
How farmers removed barricades, tore down barriers on Shambhu border
13th February 2024
Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney And The Cast Of Madame Web At US Premiere
13th February 2024
Cillian Murphy Teases Danny Boyle Starrer 28 Days Later Sequel
13th February 2024
Oscar Nominees Luncheon: Celebs Walk The Red Carpet
13th February 2024
Watch: PM Modi Departs For UAE On 2 Day Visit, To Inaugurate BAPS Temple
13th February 2024
Sonu Nigam Visits BAPS Temple In Abu Dhabi
13th February 2024
A Look Inside Abu Dhabi's First Hindu Temple
12th February 2024
India-UAE Ties Have Grown Strongly Under PM Modi: Ambassador Sudhir
12th February 2024
More than 6,000 Camels to compete in the richest Camel racing festival
12th February 2024
What Is Happening In Sandeshkhali? All You Need To Know
12th February 2024
Why Delhi Court granted interim bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia
12th February 2024
Nitish Kumar wins Bihar Floor Test, targets Lalu Yadav & Rabri Devi rule
12th February 2024
Pep Guardiola on Haaland & De Bruyne
12th February 2024
Watch: JCB Drivers, Eyewitness Recount Haldwani Violence
12th February 2024
B-Town Actors Attend Neha Dhupia’s Star-Studded House Party
12th February 2024
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.