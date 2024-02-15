Days after Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra left Assam, four Congress MLAs including the party’s state unit working president Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha have extended support to the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government. The Assam CM spoke exclusively with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Sarma's role in “breaking the Congress” in Assam. Himanta Biswa Sarma termed it a "return gift" for Rahul Gandhi.