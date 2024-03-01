The Debate
As BJP gets battle ready, is there even an Opposition for 2024 polls?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting of top BJP leaders ahead of a cruicial CEC meet on February 29. It is being reported that a confident BJP is set to send several minister from Rajya Sabha into the Lok Sabha battlefield this time. On the other hand, there is no visible opposition against the NDA. Is the 2024 Lok Sabha battle already over? That's The Debate
