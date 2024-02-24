The Debate
#CongClimbdown
Can a different INDI take on BJP?
With just few months left for the mega 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress is trying hard to bargain for a seat share from its allies. On one side PM Modi led NDA alliance is moving confidently & comfortably towards 2024 polls whereas on the other side the Congress party & rest of it's allies are still in a dilemma of seat-sharing. Can a different INDI take on the BJP? | The Debate With Arnab
With just few months left for the mega 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress is trying hard to bargain for a seat share from its allies. On one side PM Modi led NDA alliance is moving confidently & comfortably towards 2024 polls whereas on the other side the Congress party & rest of it's allies are still in a dilemma of seat-sharing. Can a different INDI take on the BJP? | The Debate With Arnab
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Advertisement
Shows
Trending Videos
23rd February 2024
India-UAE Relations Improved Says S Jaishankar
23rd February 2024
PM Modi calls out Rahul for insulting remark
23rd February 2024
Zeeshan Siddique Claims He Was 'Told to Lose 10kg to Meet Rahul Gandhi
23rd February 2024
Biden Meets Putin Critic Navalny's Wife Yulia, Daughter
23rd February 2024
I Am Not Malala: Kashmiri Activist Yana Mir Slams Pakistan Propaganda
23rd February 2024
Japan-India investments: Confluence of two seas
23rd February 2024
‘This Will Safeguard Interest Of Suppressed’
23rd February 2024
Sukanta Majumdar Says, ‘Sec 144 Is Only For BJP’ Over His Arrest
23rd February 2024
How Delay In Aid Is Affecting Ukraine’s Abilities To Fight Russia
23rd February 2024
GoFirst prime value tempts SpiceJet, bidders
23rd February 2024
Does A Smartwatch Really Help Keep Track Of Your Health?
23rd February 2024
‘Main Priority Is Increasing Engagement With India’
23rd February 2024
Farmer Leaders Demand Registration Of FIR Over Death Of Protester
22nd February 2024
BJP vs Congress over Karnataka temple tax
22nd February 2024
Congress Leader On Demand Of Rs 210 Crore Income Tax Penalty
22nd February 2024
WATCH: EAM Jaishankar’s Clear-Cut Lessons To UN Over UNSC Reforms
22nd February 2024
WATCH: British Family Awaits Return Of Their Son-In-Law
22nd February 2024
PM Modi Unveils Multiple Development Projects In Gujarat
22nd February 2024
Brazilian football star Dani Alves guilty of sexual assault
22nd February 2024
India end practice session on last day before the start of 4th Test
22nd February 2024
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.