The Debate
Published Jan 23, 2024 at 12:43 AM IST
#RamUnitesIndia
As India celebrates Shri Ram, anti-Ram parties to face political fallout
People across the world are celebrating the historic Ram Mandir inauguration. However, while INDIA celebrates, the INDI alliance is still politicising the Shri Ram Mandir. Will the opposition pay politically for this? The Debate with Arnab Goswami.
