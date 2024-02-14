The Debate
#StopTheMafia
As Sandeshkhali situation escalates, Mamata sides with political Mafia
Mamata Banerjee responded to allegations of mass rape by her party workers in Sandeshkhali by brutally attacking those who are standing with the victims. By supporting the political Mafia, Mamata Banerjee has made her choice. She wants to hold on to power by supporting using these Mafia.
