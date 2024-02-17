The Debate
#womenversusmamata
Why women's right lobbies are silent on Sandeshkhali?
It has been 11 days since women in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali rose up against the atrocities of a local TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his associates, levelling charges of sexual exploitation and land grabbing. The whole nation is calling for justice for the women of Sandeshkhali. But CM Mamata Banerjee has yet again politicised the issue and blamed the uprising on 'RSS theory'.
It has been 11 days since women in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali rose up against the atrocities of a local TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his associates, levelling charges of sexual exploitation and land grabbing. The whole nation is calling for justice for the women of Sandeshkhali. But CM Mamata Banerjee has yet again politicised the issue and blamed the uprising on 'RSS theory'.
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Advertisement
Shows
Trending Videos
17th February 2024
Hezbollah Chief Vows To Make Israel Pay For Death Of Lebanese Civilians
16th February 2024
Dune 2 Stars Walk The Red Carpet At London Premiere
16th February 2024
Delhi factory fire: Death toll climbs to 11, four others injured
16th February 2024
Volkanovski & Topuria clash at UFC 298 presser
16th February 2024
Red Bull Racing unveils livery - The RB20
16th February 2024
Greece Legalizes Same-Sex Civil Marriage
16th February 2024
Sandeshkhali: Mamata Banerjee Says BJP Targeting Sheikh Shahjahan
15th February 2024
Exclusive / Mahabharat Actor Nitish Claims Estranged Wife Has Kidnapped Daughters
15th February 2024
Jay Shah makes a SENSATIONAL T20 World Cup claim
15th February 2024
Mercedes AMG goes old-school with their 2024 livery, the W15
15th February 2024
Qatar visit: PM Modi Receives Rousing Welcome in Doha
15th February 2024
Farmer Leader Sarwan Singh Pandher Calls for Peaceful Protests
14th February 2024
Republic Reports From BAPS Hindu Mandir, Abu Dhabi
14th February 2024
Tesla Boss Elon Musk Makes Explosive Claims On Russia-Ukraine War
14th February 2024
Delhi Chalo March Resumes, Farmers Say Not Backed By Any Political Party
14th February 2024
Zendaya, Florence Pugh Discuss Takeaways From Filming For Dune Part Two
14th February 2024
BAPS Hindu Mandir Consecration Ceremony Held in Abu Dhabi
14th February 2024
Nawaz Sharif picks brother Shehbaz as PM candidate
14th February 2024
PM Modi to inaugurate Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple
13th February 2024
PM Modi strikes a chord with Indian diaspora in UAE at Ahlan Modi
13th February 2024
How farmers removed barricades, tore down barriers on Shambhu border
13th February 2024
Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney And The Cast Of Madame Web At US Premiere
13th February 2024
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.