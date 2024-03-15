×

Published Mar 15, 2024 at 11:25 PM IST
#2024DatesTomorrow

BJP Goes All Out Campaigning For Lok Sabha Polls, Opposition Unprepared?

BJP Goes All Out Campaigning For Lok Sabha Polls 2024, Opposition Unprepared? | The Debate The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the dates for Lok Sabha Election 2024 and Assembly polls at 3 PM on Saturday (March 16). The 2024 Lok Sabha schedule will be announced in a press conference at 3 pm at Vigyan Bhawan. The press conference will be live-streamed on the social media platforms of the poll body. As soon as the announcement is announced, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will come into effect. Alongside announcing the Lok Sabha 2024 election dates, the Election Commission, is expected to declare the assembly election schedules for several states including Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Jammu and Kashmir. How prepared are the [political parties for the upcoming elections?

Published March 15th, 2024 at 23:25 IST

Whatsapp logo