Published Mar 13, 2024 at 12:39 AM IST
#BJP400Mission
BJP's second list for Lok Sabha elections draws major trend lines
BJP’s second list of candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections features three former chief ministers, nine Union ministers, two Rajya Sabha MPs and 15 women. The list announced on March 13, gives an idea of the trends that the BJP is going for. Watch Arnab's point-by-point breakdown of all the emerging trends from the BJP's second list of candidates.
