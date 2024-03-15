The Debate
#CAAExplainer
CAA explained by Harish Salve on The Debate with Arnab
Republic Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami talks to King's Counsel and senior jurist Harish Salve on the various questions related to the Citizenship Amendment Act, CAA. The battle lines have been drawn as the Narendra Modi government moved to notify the rules of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. While the government has repeatedly said that the CAA rules won't affect Muslims in India, the opposition has been spreading fear and misinformation over the issue. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in an interview on March 14, set the record straight on the Act.
Published March 15th, 2024 at 00:47 IST
