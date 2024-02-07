The Debate
Published Jan 30, 2024 at 12:03 AM IST
#ChinaBackOff
China back to dirty tricks in India's neighbourhood, lectures Nepal now
China has again opened its book of dirty tricks of buying out leaders and using arm-twisting tactics. After Maldives, China has lectured Nepal now.
China has again opened its book of dirty tricks of buying out leaders and using arm-twisting tactics. After Maldives, China has lectured Nepal now.
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Deepti
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
6th February 2024
How Rahul Gandhi tried to justify his viral video, takes jibe at BJP
Advertisement
Shows
Trending Videos
6th February 2024
How Rahul Gandhi tried to justify his viral video, takes jibe at BJP
6th February 2024
Sachin Tendulkar meets a special fan on the road, gives him a gift
Videos19 hours ago
6th February 2024
Watch: Sudhanshu Trivedi Takes A Poetic Jibe At Congress, Slam Rahul
Videos20 hours ago
6th February 2024
King Charles III Diagnosed With Cancer, To Halt Public Duties
6th February 2024
After No Show, Messi Looking To Return For Inter Miami In Japan Friendly
6th February 2024
CM Dhami to present UCC Uttarakhand 2024 Bill in state assembly
5th February 2024
Watch: PM Narendra Modi's fiery speech in Lok Sabha
5th February 2024
Hemant Soren’s Big Claim in Jharkhand Assembly
5th February 2024
A look at the highlights from Uttar Pradesh Budget 2024-25
5th February 2024
Noah Kahan Opens Up About Mental Health At Grammys Red Carpet
5th February 2024
Coco Jones Honours Her ‘Younger Self’ With Glitter Dress At Grammys 2024
5th February 2024
Billy Joel Remembers His Grammy Performance '20 Years Ago'
5th February 2024
Billie Eilish Reacts To The Success Of Barbie Ballad At Grammys
5th February 2024
Grammy Awards 2024: Best Dressed Celebs
5th February 2024
Sri Lanka Celebrates 76th Independence Day
5th February 2024
Watch: Swami Govind Dev Giri's Statement On Kashi, Mathura Temples
5th February 2024
HM Shah Shares His Vision For Future Of India's Criminal Justice System
5th February 2024
Hindu devotees throng Gyanvapi complex for early morning prayers
4th February 2024
This Is How UP ATS nabbed Moscow Embassy staffer in Hapur for spying
4th February 2024
AIIMS Delhi Initiates 'Ayushman Suvidha Kendras'
4th February 2024
Indian Embassy staffer in Moscow arrested over ISI links
4th February 2024
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.