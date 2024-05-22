Published May 21, 2024 at 12:26 AM IST
#TheMuslimQuotaProof
Congress bats for Muslim quota but vilifies Saffron
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 21 deflated the Congress attempt to distance itself from Muslim Quota. He shared an old video of Rahul Gandhi where he can be heard promising reservation to Muslims. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole has stoked a massive controversy over his remark on Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, equating him with 'Ravan'.
