In another instance, the Vadra-Gandhi Congress portrayed it's anti-India stand & mindset. The Congress candidate from South Goa Viriato Fernandes had said that Indian Constitution was "forced" on Goa after its liberation from Portuguese rule. These remarks were similar to those which he made to Rahul Gandhi ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Is Rahul Gandhi & Congress against the idea of United India? That's The Debate