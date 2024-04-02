The Debate
#KatchatheevuIsland
Did Congress make a blunder by handing over Kachchatheevu Island?
Katchatheevu Island located off the coast of Tamil Nadu between India and Sri Lanka has triggered a political faceoff ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The Island was ceded to Sri Lanka by the Indira Gandhi government back in 1974. 50 years later, an RTI answer has brought the issue back to attention. BJP, led by PM Narendra Modi, has raked up the issue and has said the Congress, back in the day, compromised the national security of India. Did Congress give away the island? That's The Debate.
Katchatheevu Island located off the coast of Tamil Nadu between India and Sri Lanka has triggered a political faceoff ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The Island was ceded to Sri Lanka by the Indira Gandhi government back in 1974. 50 years later, an RTI answer has brought the issue back to attention. BJP, led by PM Narendra Modi, has raked up the issue and has said the Congress, back in the day, compromised the national security of India. Did Congress give away the island? That's The Debate.
Published April 2nd, 2024 at 00:56 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
1st April 2024
Crew Vs The Goat Life Vs Godzilla X Kong: Everyone's A Box Office Winner
1st April 2024
Jasleen Calls Award Shows Gimmicks, Speaks Out Against Remake Culture
Advertisement
Shows
Trending Videos
1st April 2024
Crew Vs The Goat Life Vs Godzilla X Kong: Everyone's A Box Office Winner
1st April 2024
Jasleen Calls Award Shows Gimmicks, Speaks Out Against Remake Culture
1st April 2024
What Jawaharlal Nehru Said About Katchatheevu Island Back In 1961
1st April 2024
Who Is Najeeb Muhammad? The Man Who Inspired Aadujeevitham
31st March 2024
Guwahati airport flooded after heavy rainfall causes ceiling collapse
31st March 2024
Chance Perdomo, Gen V Star, Dies Aged 27
30th March 2024
Virushka, VicKat, Nickyanka, Saifeena: Hush-hush Celebrity Weddings
30th March 2024
Microsoft and OpenAI to collaborate for $100 billion data centre project
30th March 2024
Calls warning 'action against misuse' on a rise
30th March 2024
Daniel Balaji, Kamal Haasan's Vettaiyadu Vilayadu Co-star, Dies Aged 48
29th March 2024
Allu Arjun Poses With His Wax Statue At Madame Tussauds In Dubai
29th March 2024
Aditi-Siddharth Get Engaged In A Hush-Hush Ceremony
29th March 2024
AI Not Just 'Aai': PM Modi's One-Liner Impresses Bill Gates | Watch
27th March 2024
Rumy Alqahtani Becomes First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia
27th March 2024
Natasha Diddee aka The Gutless Foodie, Food Blogger, Dies In Pune
27th March 2024
Indian-American Davuluri Microsoft's Windows, Surface head
27th March 2024
Elon Musk's Lawsuit Dismissed
27th March 2024
US new home sales fall in February
27th March 2024
Mohit Sharma responds to Gujurat Titans' loss
26th March 2024
Swami Smaranananda ji Maharaj, head of Ramakrishna Mission dies at 94
26th March 2024
Toni Kroos is beaming as he trains in Germany
26th March 2024
Brazil's Vinicius Jr. breaks down on how he's dealing with racism
26th March 2024
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.