Katchatheevu Island located off the coast of Tamil Nadu between India and Sri Lanka has triggered a political faceoff ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The Island was ceded to Sri Lanka by the Indira Gandhi government back in 1974. 50 years later, an RTI answer has brought the issue back to attention. BJP, led by PM Narendra Modi, has raked up the issue and has said the Congress, back in the day, compromised the national security of India. Did Congress give away the island? That's The Debate.