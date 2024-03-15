×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

The Debate

Trending
R-Feed
All-Playlist
Full Debate
Nation's Sharpest Opinion
Top Moments
Debates Gone Viral
Published Mar 14, 2024 at 12:51 AM IST
Electoral Bond Data Out

Electoral Bonds data out, Opposition narrative falls apart

The Election Commission of India on March 14 published the data of electoral bonds, the companies and individuals who bought bonds and thus donated to political parties. The opposition parties have repeatedly accused the Narendra Modi government of trying to stop the publishing of the data. However, the released data destroys the opposition's narrative.

Published March 15th, 2024 at 00:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement

Anchors

Suhail

Sucherita

Shawan

Rhythm

Niranjan

Arnab

Aishwarya

Abhishek

Advertisement

Most Watch Video

Mamata Banerjee injured after being pushed from behind at home

Videos35 minutes ago
View More

Viral Quicks

CM Mamata Banerjee

Who pushed Mamata?

35 minutes ago
Amit Shah and Arvind Kejriwal

Shah Vs Kejriwal

8 hours ago
PM Modi- with- Amit-Shah

BJP’s Foolproof Strategy

9 hours ago
Amit Shah on CAA

Home Minister Amit Shah

12 hours ago
Snowfall in Gulmarg

Gulmarg Received Snowfall

12 hours ago
PM Modi Thanks Beneficieries

PM Modi Thanks

12 hours ago
Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani Hindenburg

12 hours ago
Hardeep Singh Puri

Puri Schools Kejriwal

13 hours ago
Ankita Lokhande

Ankita In Savarkar Movie

16 hours ago
PM Modi

Leaders Hail PM

16 hours ago
Rajiv Kumar

EC Ready For J&K Polls

16 hours ago
Pratap Simha

Big names dropped by BJP

a day ago
BRS Leader kidnapped?

Drama in Telangana

a day ago
President Droupadi Murmu

President performs puja

a day ago
Bitcoin

What is Bitcoin Halving?

a day ago
Equity markets witness fall

Equity markets fall

a day ago
Advertisement

Live & Breaking

Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
CM Mamata Banerjee

14th March 2024

Mamata Banerjee injured after being pushed from behind at home
Videos35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Shows

Nation Wants To Know
Patriot
This Is Exclusive
The Interview
Gaurav Arya Show
Burning Question
Trending Burning Question
Biggest Story Tonight

The inside story of the Ram Janmabhoomi unraveled

Shows2 months ago

Trending Videos

CM Mamata Banerjee
03:17

14th March 2024

Mamata Banerjee injured after being pushed from behind at home
Videos35 minutes ago
Amit Shah and Arvind Kejriwal
07:14

14th March 2024

War Of Words Between HM Shah And Kejriwal Over CAA
Videos8 hours ago
PM Modi- with- Amit-Shah
03:58

14th March 2024

What is BJP’s Foolproof Strategy To Beat Anti-Incumbency?
Videos9 hours ago
Amit Shah on CAA
10:01

14th March 2024

Home Minister Amit Shah Lambasts Opposition For Spreading Misinformation
Videos12 hours ago
Snowfall in Gulmarg
03:06

14th March 2024

From Dry Spell To Abundant Snow: Timely Tourism Resurgence in Gulmarg
Videos12 hours ago
PM Modi Thanks Beneficieries
04:26

14th March 2024

PM Modi Thanks Schemes Beneficiaries For Support
Videos12 hours ago
Gautam Adani
03:20

14th March 2024

Gautam Adani On Hindenburg Incident, 'We Stood Firm'
Videos12 hours ago
Hardeep Singh Puri
04:41

14th March 2024

Hardeep Puri Sets Record Straight With Kejriwal For Misinforming On CAA
Videos13 hours ago
Ankita Lokhande
05:17

14th March 2024

Ankita Gives 'Deets' About Her Role In ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarka'
Videos16 hours ago
PM Modi
05:26

14th March 2024

Spiritual Leaders Hail Implementation Of CAA, Thank PM Modi
Videos16 hours ago
Rajiv Kumar
06:37

14th March 2024

‘Committed For Peaceful Elections In J&K,’ Says CEC
Videos16 hours ago
Pratap Simha
03:44

13th March 2024

Pratap Simha to Nalin Kateel: Big names dropped from BJP's 2nd list
Videosa day ago
BRS Leader kidnapped?
03:25

13th March 2024

BRS workers allegedly kidnap their own ex-MLA planning to join BJP
Videosa day ago
President Droupadi Murmu
03:26

13th March 2024

President Murmu performs puja at Ganga Talao in Mauritius
Videosa day ago
Bitcoin
07:00

13th March 2024

What is Bitcoin Halving and how will it impact the future of Bitcoin?
Videosa day ago
Equity markets witness fall
01:34

13th March 2024

Equity markets witness significant fall
Videosa day ago
Semiconductor development in India
03:02

13th March 2024

Minds behind global semiconductor development are India's youth
Videosa day ago
Lionel Messi
00:41

13th March 2024

Lionel Messi trains before of Miami's second leg match vs Nashville
Videosa day ago
Huge Explosion at Restaurant in China's Yanjiao Kills 1, Injures 22 | Video Surfaces
03:09

13th March 2024

Huge Explosion at Restaurant in China's Yanjiao Kills 1, Injures 22
Videos2 days ago
An older Pinaka Variant
03:05

13th March 2024

Made In India Rocket Launcher ‘Pinaka’ On Display In Pokhran | Watch
Videos2 days ago
Haryana new CM Nayab Singh Saini
03:12

13th March 2024

Who Is Nayab Saini, Next CM Of Haryana Replacing Manohar Khattar
Videos2 days ago
Amit Shah
03:31

13th March 2024

HM Shah Accuses Opposition Of Misleading People About CAA
Videos2 days ago
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge
06:18

13th March 2024

Cong Chief Kharge Announces ‘Adivasi Nyay Guarantee’
Videos2 days ago
Baloch Activists Raise 'Anti-Pakistan' Slogans At UNHRC In Geneva; 'Pakistan Must Be Dismantled'
03:05

13th March 2024

Baloch Activists Raise 'Anti-Pakistan' Slogans At UNHRC In Geneva
Videos2 days ago
Whatsapp logo