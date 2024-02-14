Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

The Debate

Trending
R-Feed
All-Playlist
Full Debate
Nation's Sharpest Opinion
Top Moments
Debates Gone Viral
Published Feb 13, 2024 at 1:08 AM IST
#NoToAnarchy

Farmers turn anarchists again, Delhi Chalo March turns violent

The farmers yet again try to encircle the nation capital interrupting the daily life of people. During their Delhi Chalo March, farmers tried hard to enter Delhi, broke the barricades, used tractors displaying a shameful act of anarchy. Can we allow anarchy to takeover in our country, asks Arnab live on the debate. 

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement

Anchors

Suhail

Sucherita

Shawan

Rhythm

Niranjan

Deepti

Arnab

Aishwarya

Abhishek

Advertisement

Most Watch Video

PM Modi strikes a chord with Indian diaspora in UAE at Ahlan Modi

Videosan hour ago
View More

Viral Quicks

Ahlan Modi event

PM full speech

an hour ago
Farmers' protest at Shambhu border

Farmers protest

an hour ago
Dakota Johnson

Madame Web US Premiere

4 hours ago
Cillian Murphy

28 Days Later 2 In Works

11 hours ago
Oscars luncheon

Oscar Nominees Luncheon

11 hours ago
PM Modi UAE Visit

PM Modi Departs For UAE

13 hours ago
sonu nigam abu dhabi

Sonu Nigam At BAPS

14 hours ago
baps temple

Inside BAPS Temple

15 hours ago
PM Modi visit UAE to inaugurate BAPS Hindu Mandir

India-UAE Ties

a day ago
Richest Camel racing festival

Richest Camel racing fest

a day ago
BJP Mahila Morcha Sandeshkhali

Sandeshkhali issue

a day ago
Three day interim bail to Sisodia

Interim bail granted

a day ago
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar wins floor test

Nitish wins floor test

a day ago
Erling Haaland

Pep on Haaland & KDB

a day ago
Haldwani violence, NSA against those attack police

Haldwani Violence

a day ago
Celebs

Neha’s House Party

2 days ago
Advertisement

Live & Breaking

Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Ahlan Modi event

13th February 2024

PM Modi strikes a chord with Indian diaspora in UAE at Ahlan Modi
Videosan hour ago
Farmers' protest at Shambhu border

13th February 2024

How farmers removed barricades, tore down barriers on Shambhu border
Videosan hour ago
Dakota Johnson

13th February 2024

Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney And The Cast Of Madame Web At US Premiere
Videos4 hours ago





Advertisement

Shows

Nation Wants To Know
Patriot
This Is Exclusive
The Interview
Gaurav Arya Show
Burning Question
Trending Burning Question
Biggest Story Tonight

The inside story of the Ram Janmabhoomi unraveled

Showsa month ago

Trending Videos

Ahlan Modi event
36:59

13th February 2024

PM Modi strikes a chord with Indian diaspora in UAE at Ahlan Modi
Videosan hour ago
Farmers' protest at Shambhu border
03:06

13th February 2024

How farmers removed barricades, tore down barriers on Shambhu border
Videosan hour ago
Dakota Johnson
03:28

13th February 2024

Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney And The Cast Of Madame Web At US Premiere
Videos4 hours ago
Cillian Murphy
03:26

13th February 2024

Cillian Murphy Teases Danny Boyle Starrer 28 Days Later Sequel
Videos11 hours ago
Oscars luncheon
04:31

13th February 2024

Oscar Nominees Luncheon: Celebs Walk The Red Carpet
Videos11 hours ago
PM Modi UAE Visit
04:41

13th February 2024

Watch: PM Modi Departs For UAE On 2 Day Visit, To Inaugurate BAPS Temple
Videos13 hours ago
sonu nigam abu dhabi
03:04

13th February 2024

Sonu Nigam Visits BAPS Temple In Abu Dhabi
Videos14 hours ago
baps temple
04:29

13th February 2024

A Look Inside Abu Dhabi's First Hindu Temple
Videos15 hours ago
PM Modi visit UAE to inaugurate BAPS Hindu Mandir
04:19

12th February 2024

India-UAE Ties Have Grown Strongly Under PM Modi: Ambassador Sudhir
Videosa day ago
Richest Camel racing festival
03:07

12th February 2024

More than 6,000 Camels to compete in the richest Camel racing festival
Videosa day ago
BJP Mahila Morcha Sandeshkhali
08:09

12th February 2024

What Is Happening In Sandeshkhali? All You Need To Know
Videosa day ago
Three day interim bail to Sisodia
03:23

12th February 2024

Why Delhi Court granted interim bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia
Videosa day ago
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar wins floor test
08:43

12th February 2024

Nitish Kumar wins Bihar Floor Test, targets Lalu Yadav & Rabri Devi rule
Videosa day ago
Erling Haaland
01:44

12th February 2024

Pep Guardiola on Haaland & De Bruyne
Videosa day ago
Haldwani violence, NSA against those attack police
06:23

12th February 2024

Watch: JCB Drivers, Eyewitness Recount Haldwani Violence
Videosa day ago
Celebs
07:08

12th February 2024

B-Town Actors Attend Neha Dhupia’s Star-Studded House Party
Videos2 days ago
ICGS ship Vikram escorting MV Chem Pluto to Mumbai port.
03:18

12th February 2024

Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram Rescues 11 Crew from Stranded Vessel
Videos2 days ago
CM Nitish Kumar
05:23

11th February 2024

JDU MLAs skip Nitish's key meet ahead of the Bihar Floor Test
Videos2 days ago
Acharya Pramod Krishnam
08:21

11th February 2024

Acharya Pramod recalls promise to Rajiv Gandhi | Watch
Videos2 days ago
The network found in Dantewada, although rudimentary, could be employed similarly to how Hamas uses its network against the IDF.
03:08

11th February 2024

Israel unveils tunnels under Gaza City headquarters of UN agency
Videos3 days ago
Police alert regarding farmers protest security increased on the border
03:37

11th February 2024

Ghazipur Border Barricaded as Farmers Gear Up for Feb 13 MSP March
Videos3 days ago
Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along
05:03

10th February 2024

When Nagaland's Minister Temjen Imna struggled to get out of muddy water
Videos3 days ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
04:48

10th February 2024

AAP to contest solo in Punjab, will INDI completely break after this?
Videos3 days ago
Update on Haldwani Violence
03:37

10th February 2024

Haldwani Violence: Watch How The Events Unfolded In Banbhoolpura
Videos3 days ago