Published May 1, 2024 at 11:56 PM IST
#NoVoteJihad
Has INDI Alliance Crossed The Line In Its Muslim Vote Push? | The Debate
Congress leader Salman Khurshid's niece & Samajwadi Party leader Maria Alam Khan has appealed for 'vote jihad' in favour of INDI bloc candidate in Farrukhabad. Has the INDI alliance compromised secularism? Why make a wonderful democratic exercise a Jihadi process? The Debate
