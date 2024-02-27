Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

The Debate

Trending
R-Feed
All-Playlist
Full Debate
Nation's Sharpest Opinion
Top Moments
Debates Gone Viral
Published Feb 26, 2024 at 12:51 AM IST
#HimantaCrackdown

Himanta cracks down on Child Marriage, Opposition plays religion card

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has vowed to eradicate child marriage from the state before 2026. While challenging the opposition, he declared a war against child marriages in the state. He was explaining the decision by the state Cabinet to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act. But there are some who oppose the crackdown on child marriage saying it goes against minority rights. Why use religion as an excuse to support child marriage? That's The Debate

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement

Anchors

Suhail

Sucherita

Shawan

Rhythm

Niranjan

Arnab

Aishwarya

Abhishek

Advertisement

Most Watch Video

INLD Chief Nafe Singh Rathee's Alleged Killers Caught On CCTV

Videos44 minutes ago
View More

Viral Quicks

CCTV Footage of Killers Chasing INLD leader Nafe Singh Rathee

Rathee's Killers On Cam

44 minutes ago
AP

Pak's first female CM

an hour ago
Jurgen Klopp

Klopp on League Cup win

3 hours ago
Pankaj Udhas

Pankaj Udhas Dies At 72

7 hours ago
Yami Gautam Article 370

Article 370 Movie Review

7 hours ago
Himanta Biswa Sarma Exposes Misinformation on Assam’s Debt Position

End to child marriages

8 hours ago
Pankaj Udhas

Pankaj Udhas Dies At 72

8 hours ago
Shambu Border

Farmers' Tractor March

14 hours ago
Meet The Man Lauded By PM Modi In ‘Mann Ki Baat’ For His Dedication Towards Gojri, Manshah Khakhi

Who Is Manshah Khakhi?

15 hours ago
25th Vintage And Classic Car Exhibition And Drive

Vintage Cars For Show

16 hours ago
INLD state president Nafe Singh Rathee

INLD Haryana Chief Killed

16 hours ago
Ambedkar Nagar MP Ritesh Pandey

Ritesh Pandey joins BJP

a day ago
Nafe Singh Rathi son told whole story

Nafe Singh Rathee killed

a day ago
Drone Didi Sunita flying drone in her field

Drone Didi

a day ago
Nafe Singh Rathee

Haryana INLD chief killed

a day ago
PM Modi was gifted an idol of Lord Krishna by the priests of Dwarkadhish Temple.

PM Modi goes underwater

a day ago
Advertisement

Live & Breaking

Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
CCTV Footage of Killers Chasing INLD leader Nafe Singh Rathee

26th February 2024

INLD Chief Nafe Singh Rathee's Alleged Killers Caught On CCTV
Videos44 minutes ago
AP

26th February 2024

Maryam Nawaz becomes first female Chief Minister in Pakistan
Videosan hour ago
Advertisement

Shows

Nation Wants To Know
Patriot
This Is Exclusive
The Interview
Gaurav Arya Show
Burning Question
Trending Burning Question
Biggest Story Tonight

The inside story of the Ram Janmabhoomi unraveled

Shows2 months ago

Trending Videos

CCTV Footage of Killers Chasing INLD leader Nafe Singh Rathee
06:46

26th February 2024

INLD Chief Nafe Singh Rathee's Alleged Killers Caught On CCTV
Videos44 minutes ago
AP
04:05

26th February 2024

Maryam Nawaz becomes first female Chief Minister in Pakistan
Videosan hour ago
Jurgen Klopp
03:08

26th February 2024

'Easily the most special trophy': Klopp on League Cup win
Videos3 hours ago
Pankaj Udhas
03:32

26th February 2024

Ghazal Maestro Pankaj Udhas Dies Due To Prolonged Illness At 72
Videos7 hours ago
Yami Gautam Article 370
04:37

26th February 2024

Article 370 Movie Review: Yami Starrer Is An Engaging Political Drama
Videos7 hours ago
Himanta Biswa Sarma Exposes Misinformation on Assam’s Debt Position
04:27

26th February 2024

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Pledges To End Child Marriages
Videos8 hours ago
Pankaj Udhas
03:46

26th February 2024

Veteran Ghazal Singer Pankaj Udhas Dies At 72
Videos8 hours ago
Shambu Border
04:45

26th February 2024

Farmers Take Out Tractor March Near Yamuna Expressway
Videos14 hours ago
Meet The Man Lauded By PM Modi In ‘Mann Ki Baat’ For His Dedication Towards Gojri, Manshah Khakhi
03:31

26th February 2024

Meet The Man Lauded By PM Modi In ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Manshah Khakhi
Videos15 hours ago
25th Vintage And Classic Car Exhibition And Drive
03:17

26th February 2024

25th Vintage And Classic Car Exhibition And Drive In Jaipur
Videos16 hours ago
INLD state president Nafe Singh Rathee
04:59

26th February 2024

INLD Haryana Chief Nafe Singh Rathee Shot Dead In Jhajjar
Videos16 hours ago
Ambedkar Nagar MP Ritesh Pandey
03:10

25th February 2024

Days after lunch with PM Modi, MP Ritesh Pandey quits BSP to join BJP
Videosa day ago
Nafe Singh Rathi son told whole story
06:08

25th February 2024

How Nafe Singh Rathee, Haryana INLD chief, was shot dead in Jhajjar
Videosa day ago
Drone Didi Sunita flying drone in her field
06:14

25th February 2024

PM Modi interacts with 'Drone Didi' on 'Mann Ki Baat'
Videosa day ago
Nafe Singh Rathee
03:45

25th February 2024

Haryana INLD chief Nafe Singh Rathee shot dead in Bahadurgarh
Videosa day ago
PM Modi Goes Underwater To Offer Prayers
04:42

25th February 2024

PM Modi goes underwater to offer prayers at Lord Krishna's Dwarka city
Videosa day ago
SAG Awards
08:13

25th February 2024

Margot, Selena, Others Lead Celebrity Fashion Brigade At SAG Awards 2024
Videosa day ago
PM Modi
05:12

25th February 2024

PM Modi Voices Concern Over Drug Menace
Videosa day ago
India's first underground railway station to be completed soon
03:03

25th February 2024

India’s First Underground Railway Station To Be Completed Soon
Videos2 days ago
PM Modi Performs Pooja at Bet Dwarka Temple in Gujarat
03:09

25th February 2024

PM Modi Performs Darshan And Pooja at Shri Byet Dwarkadhish Temple
Videos2 days ago
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar
03:34

25th February 2024

Election Commission Determined To Conduct Inducement-Free Polls
Videos2 days ago
Sudarshan Setu
03:13

25th February 2024

PM Modi Gives India Its Longest Cable-Stayed Bridge, Sudarshan Setu
Videos2 days ago
protest for hostages in tel aviv
03:22

25th February 2024

Thousands Gather in Israel’s Tel Aviv Demanding Release Of Hostages
Videos2 days ago
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
04:39

24th February 2024

Assam: Himanta govt scraps Muslim Marriage Act, Is UCC Next?
Videos2 days ago
Whatsapp logo