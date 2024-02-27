Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has vowed to eradicate child marriage from the state before 2026. While challenging the opposition, he declared a war against child marriages in the state. He was explaining the decision by the state Cabinet to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act. But there are some who oppose the crackdown on child marriage saying it goes against minority rights. Why use religion as an excuse to support child marriage? That's The Debate