Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not take call from then Pakistan PM Imran Khan as India increased the pressure on Pakistan to safely release IAF officer Abhinandan Varthman. Former Diplomat Ajay Bisaria has written about the coercive diplomacy that took place after the Balakot airstrikes that resulted in Pakistan repatriating Wing Commander Abhinandan whose flight had crash landed in Pakistan territory. Bisaria talks to Arnab on The Debate