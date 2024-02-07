The Debate
Published Jan 25, 2024 at 10:24 AM IST
#INDIOver
INDI Alliance Over In Less Than 100 Days
The INDI Alliance opposition bloc suffered back-to-back setbacks within hours, with the AAP declaring that it would contest all Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, shortly after TMC chief Mamata Banerjee ruled out any alliance with Congress in West Bengal. With allies pulling the plug, is INDI Alliance officially over? The Debate with Arnab Goswami
