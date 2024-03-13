Published Mar 12, 2024 at 12:40 AM IST
#IndiaForCAA

India celebrates as Modi govt delivers on CAA promise

The Narendra Modi government's move to notify the rules of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 has sent the Opposition into a meltdown. The opposition parties are crying foul over the timing of notification of the CAA rules. Will the CAA become the biggest point of contention for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections? That's The Debate

