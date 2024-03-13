The Debate
Published Mar 12, 2024 at 12:44 AM IST
#BharatShakti
India shows Swadeshi defence power in Pokhran
Pokhran became witness to the trinity of India's self-reliance, self-belief and self-pride as Indian forces showcased the prowess of their indigenous defence equipment. The 'Bharat Shakti' in Rajasthan on March 12, watched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also sent a resounding message to the world about India's defence prowess.
Pokhran became witness to the trinity of India's self-reliance, self-belief and self-pride as Indian forces showcased the prowess of their indigenous defence equipment. The 'Bharat Shakti' in Rajasthan on March 12, watched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also sent a resounding message to the world about India's defence prowess.
Published March 13th, 2024 at 00:44 IST
