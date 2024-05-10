Published May 9, 2024 at 11:48 PM IST
#HinduNumbersFall

Is 'majority in danger'? EAC report says decline in Hindu population

The Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) published a report which showed the shift in religious demographics. The report highlighted a decline in Hindu population & an increase in Muslim population. Based on this report & facts, the lobby which talks about minority in danger, why is it silent now? This report clearly conveys that the Hindu population is in danger. The Debate With Arnab 
 

