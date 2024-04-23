Is The Wealth Survey An Appeasement Attempt By Congress?

Lashing out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s proposed financial and institutional survey, Prime Minister Narendra said the Congress intends to seize the "hard-earned wealth" of the public and distribute it among infiltrators and those who have more children. PM Modi invoked a statement of former PM Manmohan Singh when he had said that Muslims had the first right to the country’s resources. Is the proposed wealth survey another attempt by Congress to appease? The Debate With Arnab