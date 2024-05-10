Published May 9, 2024 at 10:26 PM IST
#15SecondThreat
15 Seconds vs 15 Minutes | Has Navneet Rana Helped Owaisi Brothers?
Competing with Asaduddin Owaisi can be a terrible idea but new BJP entrant and MP Navneet Rana proves her worst critics right by issuing a 15 second warning to Owaisi’s supporters. BJP is keeping a distance letting Navneet Rana fight her own battles. Is there a signal in there? Debate with Arnab Goswami
Competing with Asaduddin Owaisi can be a terrible idea but new BJP entrant and MP Navneet Rana proves her worst critics right by issuing a 15 second warning to Owaisi’s supporters. BJP is keeping a distance letting Navneet Rana fight her own battles. Is there a signal in there? Debate with Arnab Goswami