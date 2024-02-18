English
Published Feb 18, 2024 at 4:37 PM IST
Congress Exodus

Bigwigs ready to jump ship to BJP, is Congress break up inevitable?

With speculations rife that Congress veteran and former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath may jump ship and Navjot Singh Sidhu expected to return to BJP fold in Punjab, is Congress heading to big break up? What does this mean for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections? That's the Weekend Debate 

