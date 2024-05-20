Published May 20, 2024 at 10:59 PM IST
#AAPDollargate
Liquorgate, assaultgate, dollargate, what's next for Kejriwal & AAP?
From Liquorgate to Dollargate, Arvind Kejriwal & his party have done the exact opposite of what he appeared to stand for. From looting people in liquorgate to getting illegal foreign funding, Delhi CM & AAP Convenor has now put himself in a complete mess, says Arnab. After all these scams & assaults, what's next for Kejriwal & AAP? That's The Debate
