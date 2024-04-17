Published Apr 16, 2024 at 12:09 AM IST
#MamataDangaRemark
Why is Mamata resorting to polarisation politics?
Politics erupted over Ram Navami celebrations in West Bengal. PM Modi targeted the ruling Trinamool Congress saying the party had “tried its best to stop Ram Navami celebrations” in Bengal. Why is Mamata Provoking? The Debate With Arnab
