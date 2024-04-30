Maria Alam appeals for 'Vote Jihad', has INDI compromised secularism?

Congress leader Salman Khurshid's niece & Samajwadi Party leader Maria Alam Khan has appealed for 'vote jihad' in favour of INDI bloc candidate in Farrukhabad. Has the INDI alliance compromised secularism? Why make a wonderful democratic exercise a Jihadi process? What mindset are these INDI leaders trying to encourage by talking of a vote jihad? That's The Debate