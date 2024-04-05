×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

The Debate

Trending
R-Feed
All-Playlist
Full Debate
Nation's Sharpest Opinion
Top Moments
Debates Gone Viral
Published Apr 4, 2024 at 11:37 PM IST
#VadrasForVadras

Robert Vadra Hints At Contesting Elections From Amethi | The Debate

While the Congress faces double whammy right ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections, Robert Vadra, famously known for being the son-in-law of Sonia Gandhi, has hinted towards contesting from the Amethi Lok Sabha Constituency. 

Published April 4th, 2024 at 23:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement

Anchors

Suhail

Sucherita

Shawan

Rhythm

Niranjan

Arnab

Aishwarya

Abhishek

Advertisement

Most Watch Video

What Is the Curse Of 27, Tragic Phenomenon That Haunts Music Industry?

Videos14 hours ago
View More

Viral Quicks

Curse of 27

What Is the Curse Of 27?

14 hours ago
Srikanth

Meet Srikanth Bolla

a day ago
Maidaan

Who Is Syed Abdul Rahim?

2 days ago
Pep Guardiola and Jack Grealish

Guardiola's intense chat

2 days ago
Amar singh chamkila

Who was Chamkila?

2 days ago
Automakers end FY24 with mixed bag of sales figures

Automakers mixed sales

3 days ago
Weekend Box Office

Weekend Box Office

3 days ago
Jasleen Royal

Jasleen On Music

3 days ago
Bollywood actresses

Female Led Movies At BO

3 days ago
Katchatheevu Island

What Jawaharlal Nehru

3 days ago
Aadujeevitham

Who Is Najeeb Muhammad?

4 days ago
Assam: Storm in Guwahati

Guwahati airport flooded

4 days ago
Chance Perdomo

Chance Perdomo Dead At 27

5 days ago
Bollywood weddings

Secret Celebrity Weddings

5 days ago
Microsoft and OpenAI to collaborate for $100 billion data centre project

Microsoft and OpenAI

5 days ago
Calls warning 'action against misuse' on a rise

Advisory against pesky

5 days ago
Advertisement

Live & Breaking

Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Curse of 27

4th April 2024

What Is the Curse Of 27, Tragic Phenomenon That Haunts Music Industry?
Videos14 hours ago
Srikanth

3rd April 2024

Meet Srikanth Bolla, Industrialist With A Vision Beyond Sight
Videosa day ago
Maidaan

2nd April 2024

Who Is Syed Abdul Rahim? The Football Coach Who Inspired
Videos2 days ago
Advertisement

Shows

Nation Wants To Know
Patriot
This Is Exclusive
The Interview
Gaurav Arya Show
Burning Question
Trending Burning Question
Biggest Story Tonight

The inside story of the Ram Janmabhoomi unraveled

Shows3 months ago

Trending Videos

Curse of 27
03:06

4th April 2024

What Is the Curse Of 27, Tragic Phenomenon That Haunts Music Industry?
Videos14 hours ago
Srikanth
03:06

3rd April 2024

Meet Srikanth Bolla, Industrialist With A Vision Beyond Sight
Videosa day ago
Maidaan
03:02

2nd April 2024

Who Is Syed Abdul Rahim? The Football Coach Who Inspired
Videos2 days ago
Pep Guardiola and Jack Grealish
01:20

2nd April 2024

Pep Guardiola BLAMES camera for his intense chat with Jack Grealish
Videos2 days ago
Amar singh chamkila
03:41

2nd April 2024

Who was Amar Singh Chamkila? Popularly Called 'Elvis Presley Of Punjab'
Videos2 days ago
Automakers end FY24 with mixed bag of sales figures
05:27

2nd April 2024

Automakers end FY24 with mixed bag of sales figures
Videos3 days ago
Weekend Box Office
04:11

1st April 2024

Crew Vs The Goat Life Vs Godzilla X Kong: Everyone's A Box Office Winner
Videos3 days ago
Jasleen Royal
17:40

1st April 2024

Jasleen Calls Award Shows Gimmicks, Speaks Out Against Remake Culture
Videos3 days ago
Bollywood actresses
03:03

1st April 2024

Biggest Female Led Openers At Box Office
Videos3 days ago
Katchatheevu Island
04:34

1st April 2024

What Jawaharlal Nehru Said About Katchatheevu Island Back In 1961
Videos3 days ago
Aadujeevitham
03:06

1st April 2024

Who Is Najeeb Muhammad? The Man Who Inspired Aadujeevitham
Videos4 days ago
Assam: Storm in Guwahati
03:56

31st March 2024

Guwahati airport flooded after heavy rainfall causes ceiling collapse
Videos4 days ago
Chance Perdomo
03:09

31st March 2024

Chance Perdomo, Gen V Star, Dies Aged 27
Videos5 days ago
Bollywood weddings
03:03

30th March 2024

Virushka, VicKat, Nickyanka, Saifeena: Hush-hush Celebrity Weddings
Videos5 days ago
Microsoft and OpenAI to collaborate for $100 billion data centre project
02:11

30th March 2024

Microsoft and OpenAI to collaborate for $100 billion data centre project
Videos5 days ago
Calls warning 'action against misuse' on a rise
03:34

30th March 2024

Calls warning 'action against misuse' on a rise
Videos5 days ago
Daniel Balaji
03:01

30th March 2024

Daniel Balaji, Kamal Haasan's Vettaiyadu Vilayadu Co-star, Dies Aged 48
Videos5 days ago
Allu Arjun
04:27

29th March 2024

Allu Arjun Poses With His Wax Statue At Madame Tussauds In Dubai
Videos6 days ago
Aditi Sidharth
03:07

29th March 2024

Aditi-Siddharth Get Engaged In A Hush-Hush Ceremony
Videos6 days ago
PM Modi & BillGates
03:02

29th March 2024

AI Not Just 'Aai': PM Modi's One-Liner Impresses Bill Gates | Watch
Videos6 days ago
Rumy Alqahtani
03:05

27th March 2024

Rumy Alqahtani Becomes First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia
Videos8 days ago
Natasha Diddee
03:00

27th March 2024

Natasha Diddee aka The Gutless Foodie, Food Blogger, Dies In Pune
Videos8 days ago
Indian-American Davuluri Microsoft's Windows, Surface head
03:14

27th March 2024

Indian-American Davuluri Microsoft's Windows, Surface head
Videos8 days ago
Elon Musk's Lawsuit Dismissed
01:53

27th March 2024

Elon Musk's Lawsuit Dismissed
Videos8 days ago
Whatsapp logo