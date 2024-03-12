The Debate
#CAAIsHere
Modi govt delivers on CAA promise, why opposition in meltdown?
The Narendra Modi government's move to notify the rules of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 has sent the Opposition into a meltdown. The opposition parties are crying foul over the timing of notification of the CAA rules. Will the CAA become the biggest point of contention for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections? That's The Debate
The Narendra Modi government's move to notify the rules of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 has sent the Opposition into a meltdown. The opposition parties are crying foul over the timing of notification of the CAA rules. Will the CAA become the biggest point of contention for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections? That's The Debate
Published March 11th, 2024 at 23:36 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
11th March 2024
BREAKING: US Media Hails PM Modi's Role In Averting Major Nuclear Crisis
11th March 2024
Pro-Palestinian Protest Blocks Hollywood Road Leading To Oscars Ceremony
Advertisement
Shows
Trending Videos
11th March 2024
BREAKING: US Media Hails PM Modi's Role In Averting Major Nuclear Crisis
11th March 2024
Pro-Palestinian Protest Blocks Hollywood Road Leading To Oscars Ceremony
11th March 2024
Anand Mahindra Pitches ‘Trishul’ Model To Make India A Global Superpower
11th March 2024
Djokovic on losing out on the rivalry between Nadal & Federer
11th March 2024
Inside Oscars 2024 After-Party With Margot Robbie, Rose And Others
11th March 2024
Oscars 2024: Complete List Of Winners At 96th Academy Awards
11th March 2024
Oscars 2024: Celebs Bring Their Fashion A-Game At The Red Carpet
11th March 2024
Watch: Trump Blasts Biden Over Laken Riley’s Death
11th March 2024
New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Arrives In Ahmedabad
11th March 2024
Pune Airport Gets New Integrated Terminal Building
10th March 2024
Here's How The Events Unfolded In The Delhi Borewell Tragedy | Watch
10th March 2024
Biden And Trump Take On Each Other At Georgia Face-off
10th March 2024
Expelled Congress Leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam Talks About The Cause O
10th March 2024
Kejriwal's Desperate Attempt to Fetch Votes
10th March 2024
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Anticipates Another ED Summon, Claims Delhi Gov
10th March 2024
Meet Miss World 2024 Krystyna Pyszkova
10th March 2024
Krystyna Pyszkova From The Czech Republic Crowned 'Miss World 2024'
10th March 2024
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishaw Highlights The Vision Of PM Modi Of Creat
10th March 2024
Person Falls Into 40-Foot Deep Borewell Inside Delhi Jal Board Plant Nea
10th March 2024
Bandipora Administration Turns Village Into Book Village
10th March 2024
Lt Umesh Keelu Shares His Inspiring Journey
10th March 2024
Swatantra Veer Savarkar Was Not A Mafiveer: Randeep Hooda | Exclusive
9th March 2024
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.