×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

The Debate

Trending
R-Feed
All-Playlist
Full Debate
Nation's Sharpest Opinion
Top Moments
Debates Gone Viral
Published Mar 11, 2024 at 11:36 PM IST
#CAAIsHere

Modi govt delivers on CAA promise, why opposition in meltdown?

The Narendra Modi government's move to notify the rules of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 has sent the Opposition into a meltdown. The opposition parties are crying foul over the timing of notification of the CAA rules. Will the CAA become the biggest point of contention for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections? That's The Debate

Published March 11th, 2024 at 23:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement

Anchors

Suhail

Sucherita

Shawan

Rhythm

Niranjan

Arnab

Aishwarya

Abhishek

Advertisement

Most Watch Video

Hamas Chief Blames Israel For Failing To Reach A Truce

Videos8 hours ago
View More

Viral Quicks

Benjamin Netanyahu

Hamas’ Top Leader Blames

8 hours ago
Putin And Modi

BREAKING: US Media Hails

8 hours ago
OSCARS 2024

Pro-Palestinian Protest

8 hours ago
anand mahindra

Anand Mahindra Pitches

8 hours ago
Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer

Djokovic on losing out

9 hours ago
Oscars after party

Inside Oscars After-Party

10 hours ago
Oppenheimer

Oscars 2024 Winners

10 hours ago
Celebs at red carpet

Celebs At Oscars 2024

12 hours ago
joe biden

Watch: Trump Blasts Biden

15 hours ago
Winston Raymond Peters

Ahmedabad

15 hours ago
PUNE AIRPORT

Pune Airport

15 hours ago
Child falls into borewell in Delhi

Here's How The Events Unf

a day ago
biden

Biden Vs Trump In Georgia

a day ago
acharya pramod krishnam

Expelled Congress Leader

a day ago
Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal Desperate

a day ago
Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

a day ago
Advertisement

Live & Breaking

Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Benjamin Netanyahu

11th March 2024

Hamas Chief Blames Israel For Failing To Reach A Truce
Videos8 hours ago
Putin And Modi

11th March 2024

BREAKING: US Media Hails PM Modi's Role In Averting Major Nuclear Crisis
Videos8 hours ago
OSCARS 2024

11th March 2024

Pro-Palestinian Protest Blocks Hollywood Road Leading To Oscars Ceremony
Videos8 hours ago
Advertisement

Shows

Nation Wants To Know
Patriot
This Is Exclusive
Burning Question
Trending Burning Question
Biggest Story Tonight
The Interview
Gaurav Arya Show

The inside story of the Ram Janmabhoomi unraveled

Shows2 months ago

Trending Videos

Benjamin Netanyahu
05:07

11th March 2024

Hamas Chief Blames Israel For Failing To Reach A Truce
Videos8 hours ago
Putin And Modi
08:21

11th March 2024

BREAKING: US Media Hails PM Modi's Role In Averting Major Nuclear Crisis
Videos8 hours ago
OSCARS 2024
03:06

11th March 2024

Pro-Palestinian Protest Blocks Hollywood Road Leading To Oscars Ceremony
Videos8 hours ago
anand mahindra
10:38

11th March 2024

Anand Mahindra Pitches ‘Trishul’ Model To Make India A Global Superpower
Videos8 hours ago
Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer
01:42

11th March 2024

Djokovic on losing out on the rivalry between Nadal & Federer
Videos9 hours ago
Oscars after party
03:03

11th March 2024

Inside Oscars 2024 After-Party With Margot Robbie, Rose And Others
Videos10 hours ago
Oppenheimer
03:00

11th March 2024

Oscars 2024: Complete List Of Winners At 96th Academy Awards
Videos10 hours ago
Celebs at red carpet
03:55

11th March 2024

Oscars 2024: Celebs Bring Their Fashion A-Game At The Red Carpet
Videos12 hours ago
joe biden
05:15

11th March 2024

Watch: Trump Blasts Biden Over Laken Riley’s Death
Videos15 hours ago
Winston Raymond Peters
00:44

11th March 2024

New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Arrives In Ahmedabad
Videos15 hours ago
PUNE AIRPORT
04:25

11th March 2024

Pune Airport Gets New Integrated Terminal Building
Videos15 hours ago
Child falls into borewell in Delhi
03:00

10th March 2024

Here's How The Events Unfolded In The Delhi Borewell Tragedy | Watch
Videosa day ago
biden
03:49

10th March 2024

Biden And Trump Take On Each Other At Georgia Face-off
Videosa day ago
acharya pramod krishnam
00:21

10th March 2024

Expelled Congress Leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam Talks About The Cause O
Videosa day ago
Arvind Kejriwal
04:00

10th March 2024

Kejriwal's Desperate Attempt to Fetch Votes
Videosa day ago
Arvind Kejriwal
00:44

10th March 2024

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Anticipates Another ED Summon, Claims Delhi Gov
Videosa day ago
Meet Miss World 2024 Czech Republic's Krystyna Pyszkova
03:36

10th March 2024

Meet Miss World 2024 Krystyna Pyszkova
Videosa day ago
Krystyna Pyszkova
00:58

10th March 2024

Krystyna Pyszkova From The Czech Republic Crowned 'Miss World 2024'
Videosa day ago
ashwini vaishnaw and pm modi
03:24

10th March 2024

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishaw Highlights The Vision Of PM Modi Of Creat
Videosa day ago
delhi borewell
03:05

10th March 2024

Person Falls Into 40-Foot Deep Borewell Inside Delhi Jal Board Plant Nea
Videosa day ago
J&K: Bandipora Administration Turns Village Into Book Village
03:42

10th March 2024

Bandipora Administration Turns Village Into Book Village
Videosa day ago
From Mumbai's Dharavi To OTA Chennai: Lt Umesh Keelu Shares His Inspiring Journey
03:18

10th March 2024

Lt Umesh Keelu Shares His Inspiring Journey
Videosa day ago
Veer Savarkar
15:23

10th March 2024

Swatantra Veer Savarkar Was Not A Mafiveer: Randeep Hooda | Exclusive
Videos2 days ago
pm modi to visit arunachal pradesh
00:35

9th March 2024

PM Modi Expresses Happiness Over Attending All Northeastern States
Videos2 days ago
Whatsapp logo