The Debate
Published Mar 11, 2024 at 11:41 PM IST
SC Pulls Up SBO
No compromise on transparency in political funding
A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on March 11 dismissed the State Bank of India's plea seeking extension till June 30 to furnish details regarding electoral bonds. The SC has asked SBI to provide details by March 12.
Published March 11th, 2024 at 23:41 IST
11th March 2024
11th March 2024
