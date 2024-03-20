Published Mar 19, 2024 at 12:01 AM IST
#DonorDebate
Supreme Court orders SBI to disclose Electoral Bonds data
The Supreme Court has directed the SBI to disclose all details related to the electoral bonds which allowed individuals and companies to make donations to political parties. Will the order finally provide transparent data on electoral bonds to voters? That's The Debate
