Published Apr 1, 2024 at 11:34 PM IST
'Fixed Match' Claim Admission Of Defeat? | The Debate

Oppn Unites Over Kejriwal's Arrest, 'Fixed Match' Claim Admission Of Defeat? | The Debate INDI alliance united over Kejriwal's arrest in connection with liquorgate. Have all corrupt leaders come out to support another corrupt politician who initially wanted them behind the bars? Can INDI manage to stay together? Where is INDI ahead of 2024 polls? When will they stop listing of the things they are not and focus on what they will do for the public? Arnab debates. 

Published April 1st, 2024 at 23:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

