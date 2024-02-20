English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

The Debate

Trending
R-Feed
All-Playlist
Full Debate
Nation's Sharpest Opinion
Top Moments
Debates Gone Viral
Published Feb 19, 2024 at 1:02 AM IST
#TalibanThreatensPak

Pakistan heading for another split? Taliban issues 1971 threat

As tensions flared up between Taliban-ruled Afghanistan and Pakistan, Taliban warned Pakistan of fate like 1971. A video being shared widely on social media shows Afghanistan's deputy foreign minister Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai threatening to "partition" Pakistan like in 1971, when Bangladesh was liberated. This comes just months after Pakistan began deporting Afghan refugees from the co

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement

Anchors

Suhail

Sucherita

Shawan

Rhythm

Niranjan

Arnab

Aishwarya

Abhishek

Advertisement

Most Watch Video

R Bangla Reporter Arrested: Free Him Immediately, Arnab Demands

Videos2 hours ago
View More

Viral Quicks

Sandeshkhali LIVE: Republic Bangla reporters Santu Pan, Arnab Majumdar heckled at Ferryghat in Sandeshkhali.

R Bangla Reporter Held

2 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky Wedding

2 hours ago
Suhani Bhatnagar Death

Parents On Suhani

6 hours ago
BAFTA

Celebs At BAFTA

9 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Who is Sini Shetty?

9 hours ago
PM Modi

PM Modi’s Speech

11 hours ago
LeBron James

LeBron to retire as Laker

11 hours ago
Brazil Israel

Brazil vs Israel

11 hours ago
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at foundation stone laying ceremony of the Hindu shrine Kalki Dham in Sambhal

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

12 hours ago
Three Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors late Sunday evening joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in Chandigarh.

AAP councillors join BJP

15 hours ago
Kamal Nath in BJP

Kamal Nath to BJP?

16 hours ago
Former US President Donald Trump holds sneakers at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia

Trump's Sneakers

a day ago
CM yogi in pune

Yogi thanks PM Modi

a day ago
PM Modi with Home Minister Amit Shah

'Modi PM Again'

a day ago
Jaishankar EAM

Israel-Palestine Conflict

a day ago
Erling Haaland

Guardiola on Haaland

a day ago
Advertisement

Live & Breaking

Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Sandeshkhali LIVE: Republic Bangla reporters Santu Pan, Arnab Majumdar heckled at Ferryghat in Sandeshkhali.

19th February 2024

R Bangla Reporter Arrested: Free Him Immediately, Arnab Demands
Videos2 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

19th February 2024

Rakul-Jackky Wedding: A timeline of their relationship
Videos2 hours ago
Suhani Bhatnagar Death

19th February 2024

Dangal Girl's Parents Was Our Identity: Suhani Bhatnagar's Mother
Videos6 hours ago





Advertisement

Shows

Nation Wants To Know
Patriot
This Is Exclusive
Burning Question
Trending Burning Question
Biggest Story Tonight
The Interview
Gaurav Arya Show

The inside story of the Ram Janmabhoomi unraveled

Shows2 months ago

Trending Videos

Sandeshkhali LIVE: Republic Bangla reporters Santu Pan, Arnab Majumdar heckled at Ferryghat in Sandeshkhali.
05:05

19th February 2024

R Bangla Reporter Arrested: Free Him Immediately, Arnab Demands
Videos2 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani
04:15

19th February 2024

Rakul-Jackky Wedding: A timeline of their relationship
Videos2 hours ago
Suhani Bhatnagar Death
05:14

19th February 2024

Dangal Girl's Parents Was Our Identity: Suhani Bhatnagar's Mother
Videos6 hours ago
BAFTA
04:11

19th February 2024

BAFTA 2024 Red Carpet Glitters With Celeb Glam
Videos9 hours ago
Sini Shetty
03:18

19th February 2024

Meet Sini Shetty, India’s Representative At Miss World 2023
Videos9 hours ago
PM Modi
14:46

19th February 2024

Watch: Top 5 Moments Of PM Modi’s Speech
Videos11 hours ago
LeBron James
02:49

19th February 2024

NBA: LeBron James is dedicated to retire as a Laker
Videos11 hours ago
Brazil Israel
03:16

19th February 2024

Brazil's Lula compares Israel's war on Gaza with the Holocaust
Videos11 hours ago
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at foundation stone laying ceremony of the Hindu shrine Kalki Dham in Sambhal
03:27

19th February 2024

Prime Minister Modi Lays Foundation Stone Of Shri Kalki Dham Temple
Videos12 hours ago
Three Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors late Sunday evening joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in Chandigarh.
06:52

19th February 2024

Three AAP Chandigarh councillors join BJP
Videos15 hours ago
Kamal Nath in BJP
05:39

19th February 2024

Kamal Nath to BJP? Close Aide Sajjan Singh Verma answers rumors
Videos16 hours ago
Former US President Donald Trump holds sneakers at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia
03:49

18th February 2024

Donald Trump unveils $399 branded shoes at 'Sneaker Con'
Videosa day ago
CM yogi in pune
03:42

18th February 2024

UP CM Yogi Adityanath thanks PM Modi for making Ram Temple possible
Videosa day ago
PM Modi with Home Minister Amit Shah
04:52

18th February 2024

India has decided Modi will become PM again, declares Amit Shah
Videosa day ago
Jaishankar EAM
03:36

18th February 2024

S Jaishankar Urges 'Permanent Fix' for Israel-Palestine Conflict | Watch
Videosa day ago
Erling Haaland
01:09

18th February 2024

Pep Guardiola believes Erling Haaland will score 'in the next game'
Videosa day ago
PreZero Arena
01:00

18th February 2024

Toy cars disrupts a Bundesliga clash
Videosa day ago
US Says Attack on Indian Students 'Unacceptable, Biden Working Hard to Disrupt Such Incidents’
03:50

18th February 2024

US President Joe Biden Speaks To Prez Zelenskyy, Assures Aid To Ukraine
Videos2 days ago
Suhani Bhatnagar
03:33

17th February 2024

Suhani Bhatnagar Of Dangal Fame Dies At 19
Videos2 days ago
Hezbollah
04:00

17th February 2024

Hezbollah Chief Vows To Make Israel Pay For Death Of Lebanese Civilians
Videos2 days ago
Dune 2 stars at London premiere
02:21

16th February 2024

Dune 2 Stars Walk The Red Carpet At London Premiere
Videos3 days ago
Alipur Fire
08:02

16th February 2024

Delhi factory fire: Death toll climbs to 11, four others injured
Videos3 days ago
Volkanovski vs Topuria
02:18

16th February 2024

Volkanovski & Topuria clash at UFC 298 presser
Videos3 days ago
Red Bull Racing
02:31

16th February 2024

Red Bull Racing unveils livery - The RB20
Videos3 days ago
Whatsapp logo