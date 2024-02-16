The Debate
Pak Political Crisis
Pakistan without a Prime Minister 7 days after elections
Following the election, a coalition of major political parties is poised to form a government in Pakistan, with Shehbaz Sharif set to take over as prime minister. Notably, in Pakistan's 77-year history, no premier has ever served out a full five-year term. Who will be elected this time to serve the Pakistani Army? That's The Debate.
Following the election, a coalition of major political parties is poised to form a government in Pakistan, with Shehbaz Sharif set to take over as prime minister. Notably, in Pakistan's 77-year history, no premier has ever served out a full five-year term. Who will be elected this time to serve the Pakistani Army? That's The Debate.
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
15th February 2024
Mahabharat Actor Nitish Claims Estranged Wife Has Kidnapped Daughters
15th February 2024
Sandeshkhali: Mamata Banerjee Says BJP Targeting Sheikh Shahjahan
Advertisement
Shows
Trending Videos
15th February 2024
Exclusive / Mahabharat Actor Nitish Claims Estranged Wife Has Kidnapped Daughters
15th February 2024
Sandeshkhali: Mamata Banerjee Says BJP Targeting Sheikh Shahjahan
15th February 2024
Mercedes AMG goes old-school with their 2024 livery, the W15
15th February 2024
Qatar visit: PM Modi Receives Rousing Welcome in Doha
15th February 2024
Farmer Leader Sarwan Singh Pandher Calls for Peaceful Protests
14th February 2024
Republic Reports From BAPS Hindu Mandir, Abu Dhabi
14th February 2024
Tesla Boss Elon Musk Makes Explosive Claims On Russia-Ukraine War
14th February 2024
Delhi Chalo March Resumes, Farmers Say Not Backed By Any Political Party
14th February 2024
Zendaya, Florence Pugh Discuss Takeaways From Filming For Dune Part Two
14th February 2024
BAPS Hindu Mandir Consecration Ceremony Held in Abu Dhabi
14th February 2024
Nawaz Sharif picks brother Shehbaz as PM candidate
14th February 2024
PM Modi to inaugurate Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple
13th February 2024
PM Modi strikes a chord with Indian diaspora in UAE at Ahlan Modi
13th February 2024
How farmers removed barricades, tore down barriers on Shambhu border
13th February 2024
Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney And The Cast Of Madame Web At US Premiere
13th February 2024
Cillian Murphy Teases Danny Boyle Starrer 28 Days Later Sequel
13th February 2024
Oscar Nominees Luncheon: Celebs Walk The Red Carpet
13th February 2024
Watch: PM Modi Departs For UAE On 2 Day Visit, To Inaugurate BAPS Temple
13th February 2024
Sonu Nigam Visits BAPS Temple In Abu Dhabi
13th February 2024
A Look Inside Abu Dhabi's First Hindu Temple
12th February 2024
India-UAE Ties Have Grown Strongly Under PM Modi: Ambassador Sudhir
12th February 2024
More than 6,000 Camels to compete in the richest Camel racing festival
12th February 2024
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.