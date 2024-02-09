The Debate
#BengalUprising
People of Bengal rise against TMC leader, will Mamata take action?
A massive protest erupted in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali to demanding arrest of TMC leader Shah Jahan Sheikh and his close aides. Locals claimed Sheikh's associates had grabbed their lands, opened hooch shops and women were picked up from home for pleasure. Will Mamata Banerjee take action against her leader?
A massive protest erupted in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali to demanding arrest of TMC leader Shah Jahan Sheikh and his close aides. Locals claimed Sheikh's associates had grabbed their lands, opened hooch shops and women were picked up from home for pleasure. Will Mamata Banerjee take action against her leader?
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Deepti
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
8th February 2024
The Hollywood Reporter In India Soon: Diverse Cinema In A Grand Showcase
8th February 2024
Paris Olympics medallists to take home a ‘piece of Eiffel Tower'
8th February 2024
What's in Modi govt's White Paper on Economy: Key points explained
Advertisement
Shows
Trending Videos
8th February 2024
Exclusive / The Hollywood Reporter In India Soon: Diverse Cinema In A Grand Showcase
8th February 2024
Paris Olympics medallists to take home a ‘piece of Eiffel Tower'
8th February 2024
What's in Modi govt's White Paper on Economy: Key points explained
8th February 2024
Farmers use tractors to block traffic on highways in northern Spain
8th February 2024
Watch: Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari vote in Pakistan election
8th February 2024
Why farmers are protesting at Delhi Noida border
8th February 2024
Watch: Canada Based Gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa's Aide Arrested
8th February 2024
What Is Delhi Liquor Policy Scam | Explained
8th February 2024
Another Terror Attack Rocks Pakistan Amid Polls | Report From Islamabad
8th February 2024
BJP’s Smriti Irani Launches All Out Attack On Congress In Lok Sabha
8th February 2024
RBI keeps interest rate unchanged at 6.5 pc for sixth consecutive time
8th February 2024
PM Modi Takes A Swipe At Cong For 'Black Paper' Protest
8th February 2024
Exclusive: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami On UCC Implementation
8th February 2024
Pakistan Gears Up For Elections, Nawaz Sharif Set To Be Next Prime Minis
7th February 2024
A Timeline of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Dreamy Love Story
7th February 2024
Historic UCC Bill Passed in Uttarakhand Assembly
7th February 2024
Kashmir's viral twins showcase their reporting skills | EXCLUSIVE
7th February 2024
Indian-origin Australian senator, takes oath on the Bhagavad Gita
7th February 2024
PM Modi Exposes 'Ghulami' Mindset of Cong In Rajya Sabha | Full Speech
7th February 2024
Ancient Idol of Lord Vishnu Found In River Krishna In Raichur
7th February 2024
Brutal Attack On Indian Student In Chicago Captured On CCTV
7th February 2024
Vayu Shakti 2024: Indian Air Force To Flex Its Muscle Near Jaisalmer
7th February 2024
Delhi Court summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
7th February 2024
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.