Why is Rahul saying no to Amethi?
PM Modi shows confidence in winning 2024 polls, says 4 June ko 400 paar
While addressing a public rally in Andhra Pradesh, PM Modi said the NDA moves ahead taking regional aspirations and national progress and during its third term after the polls, the country will take many more “big decisions. In NDA, we take everyone along, but on the other hand the Congress party’s only agenda is to use and throw allies,'' said PM Modi.
Published March 17th, 2024 at 23:16 IST
