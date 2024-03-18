×

Published Mar 17, 2024 at 11:16 PM IST
Why is Rahul saying no to Amethi?

PM Modi shows confidence in winning 2024 polls, says 4 June ko 400 paar

While addressing a public rally in Andhra Pradesh, PM Modi said the NDA moves ahead taking regional aspirations and national progress and during its third term after the polls, the country will take many more “big decisions. In NDA, we take everyone along, but on the other hand the Congress party’s only agenda is to use and throw allies,'' said PM Modi. 

Published March 17th, 2024 at 23:16 IST

Deadly Russian Strike Kills At Least 21 In Ukrainian Port City Of Odesa

Videos5 hours ago
Russia Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine War

5 hours ago
Iceland Volcanic Eruption

Watch: Iceland Volcano

8 hours ago
CEC Rajiv Kumar Shuts Down Critic

CEC Rajiv Kumar Shuts

9 hours ago
Hema Malini Appeals To Voters

Hema Malini Appeal Voters

10 hours ago
Pep Guardiola

Pep on City-Madrid clash

10 hours ago
Arvind Kejriwal Summoned By ED

ED Issues Summon To CM

10 hours ago
NSA Ajit Doval

NSA Ajit Doval Recounts

13 hours ago
Historic Win For BJP In Tamil Nadu

Annamalai Predicts Win

14 hours ago
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Delhi gears up for its crucial voting day scheduled for May 25th.

Lok Sabha poll schedule

a day ago
Bastar review

Bastar Review | Watch

a day ago
Isha Ambani holi bash

Star At A Roman Holi Bash

a day ago
Bengaluru residents struggle with acute drinking water shortage amid drought crisis

B'luru Struggles

2 days ago
Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay

'Older Brother PM Modi'

2 days ago
Madhavi Latha Appeals To People To Watch ‘Razakar’

'Daaru Ko Bhi Nahi Choda'

2 days ago
Union HM Amit Shah

India Bashes US

2 days ago
Hindu refugees protested in delhi

Pakistani Refugees Irked

2 days ago
Last 2 hr
Russia Ukraine

17th March 2024

Deadly Russian Strike Kills At Least 21 In Ukrainian Port City Of Odesa
Videos5 hours ago
Iceland Volcanic Eruption

17th March 2024

Watch: Iceland Volcano Spews Fountains Of Lava, Erupts For 4th Time
Videos8 hours ago
CEC Rajiv Kumar Shuts Down Critic

17th March 2024

CEC Rajiv Kumar Shuts Down Critics Of EVM With Poetic Rebuttal | Watch
Videos9 hours ago
The inside story of the Ram Janmabhoomi unraveled

Shows3 months ago

Russia Ukraine
03:39

17th March 2024

Deadly Russian Strike Kills At Least 21 In Ukrainian Port City Of Odesa
Videos5 hours ago
Iceland Volcanic Eruption
03:02

17th March 2024

Watch: Iceland Volcano Spews Fountains Of Lava, Erupts For 4th Time
Videos8 hours ago
CEC Rajiv Kumar Shuts Down Critic
04:10

17th March 2024

CEC Rajiv Kumar Shuts Down Critics Of EVM With Poetic Rebuttal | Watch
Videos9 hours ago
Hema Malini Appeals To Voters
03:09

17th March 2024

Hema Malini Appeals Voters For Lok Sabha Polls
Videos10 hours ago
Pep Guardiola
01:01

17th March 2024

Pep on City's match against Real Madrid
Videos10 hours ago
Arvind Kejriwal Summoned By ED
03:07

17th March 2024

BREAKING: ED Issues Fresh Summons To Delhi CM Kejriwal
Videos10 hours ago
NSA Ajit Doval
03:11

17th March 2024

NSA Ajit Doval Recounts Discussion On Hamas War With Israeli Counterpart
Videos13 hours ago
Historic Win For BJP In Tamil Nadu
06:37

17th March 2024

Annamalai Predicts Historic Win For BJP
Videos14 hours ago
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Delhi gears up for its crucial voting day scheduled for May 25th.
10:07

16th March 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024 in 7 phases from April 19, results on June 4
Videosa day ago
Bastar review
00:00

16th March 2024

Adah Sharma-Sudipto Sen Deliver On Their Brand Of Cinema
Videosa day ago
Isha Ambani holi bash
03:13

16th March 2024

Celebs Bring Their Fashion A-Game At Isha Ambani's Holi Bash
Videosa day ago
Bengaluru residents struggle with acute drinking water shortage amid drought crisis
03:01

16th March 2024

Drought-Stricken Bangalore Residents Struggle For Drinking Water
Videos2 days ago
Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay
03:13

16th March 2024

Bhutan PM Briefs On His India Visit; Calls PM Modi His 'Older Brother'
Videos2 days ago
Madhavi Latha Appeals To People To Watch ‘Razakar’
04:32

16th March 2024

BJP's Madhavi Latha’s Jibe At K Kavitha On Her Arrest In LiquorGate
Videos2 days ago
Union HM Amit Shah
04:44

15th March 2024

India Delivers a Sharp Rebuttal After US Raises Concerns On CAA
Videos2 days ago
Hindu refugees protested in delhi
00:00

15th March 2024

Pakistani Refugees Stage Protest Against INDI's CAA Pushback
Videos2 days ago
K Kavitha Under ED Radar
09:12

15th March 2024

ED Raids K Kavitha's Residence in Hyderabad
Videos2 days ago
home minister amit shah
04:40

15th March 2024

If Modi Govt Wins Over 400 Seats, Will It Become Dictatorial?
Videos2 days ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon
03:48

15th March 2024

India’s First Underwater Metro Opens For Public
Videos2 days ago
Election Commissioners
06:44

15th March 2024

Newly Elected Election Commissioners Take Charge
Videos2 days ago
PM Modi Motivates Street Vendors
03:06

15th March 2024

PM Modi Motivates Street Vendors In Delhi
Videos2 days ago
Commercial Drivers, Commuters Welcome Centre’s Decision To Slash Petrol, Diesel Prices; ‘Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai’
04:22

15th March 2024

Commercial Drivers, Commuters Welcome Centre’s Decision To Slash Petrol
Videos3 days ago
Piyush Goyal In Mumbai Local
03:19

15th March 2024

Union Minister Piyush Goyal Travels In Mumbai Local Train
Videos3 days ago
Madhavi Latha Appeals To People To Watch ‘Razakar’
03:03

15th March 2024

Madhavi Latha Appeals To People To Watch ‘Razakar’ To Know ‘Atrocities’
Videos3 days ago
Whatsapp logo