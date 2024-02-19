The Debate
PM Modi Leads BJP To 370+ Target, Opposition In Self Destruct Mode
PM Modi instructed BJP workers to put in the rigors for 100 days to ensure a thumping win for the BJP-led NDA in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. On the hand, opposition looked set for an implosion with SP the latest to snub Congress. With several bigwigs ready to jump ship from Congress, is the 2024 battle already over?
